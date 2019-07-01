Meet Guest Chef Kirsten Tibballs

Chef Profile: Kirsten Tibballs

Best Known For:

A leading pastry chef and chocolatier, Kirsten has represented Australia at the World Pastry Championships in Las Vegas, where she was recognised as the best in the world for her handmade chocolates.

Q&A with Kirsten

Why did you decide to be a part of MasterChef Australia this year and what does it mean to you?

MasterChef is an amazing show and it is always exciting to be involved.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

To master perfection, it takes practice. Keep repeating the same product to truly master it.

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

There was a very high standard of competition this year, it is going to be a great season.

What is your all-time favourite comfort food dish?

It would have to be minestrone. Nothing beats it — particularly in winter.

What’s your go-to ice cream flavour?

That’s difficult to pick. It’s like asking to pick a favourite child! I guess I would have to say salted caramel.

Pineapple on pizza – agree or disagree?

Disagree! There is no place for fruit on a pizza!

What jumps out at you when you’re looking at menu at a restaurant?

I love a good liquid-centre chocolate pudding.

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

As a kid it would be golden syrup dumplings and I still make them today.

What ingredient or flavour do you love to cook and eat?

Chocolate!

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday?

Croissants.

What dish or technique did you struggle with in the past and you’ve now mastered?

When I started my career I always thought tempering chocolate was difficult. But it’s easy once you know how.

If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice as a young chef, what would it be?

I would have spent more time working overseas before I opened my school, Savour.

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial?

I use a paint stripper gun to toast meringue.