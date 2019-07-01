MasterChef

Meet Guest Chef Kirsten Tibballs

The queen of desserts is returning to MasterChef for the ultimate Pressure Test

Best Known For: 

A leading pastry chef and chocolatier, Kirsten has represented Australia at the World Pastry Championships in Las Vegas, where she was recognised as the best in the world for her handmade chocolates.

Q&A with Kirsten

Why did you decide to be a part of MasterChef Australia this year and what does it mean to you?

MasterChef is an amazing show and it is always exciting to be involved.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

To master perfection, it takes practice. Keep repeating the same product to truly master it.

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

There was a very high standard of competition this year, it is going to be a great season.

What is your all-time favourite comfort food dish?

It would have to be minestrone. Nothing beats it — particularly in winter.

What’s your go-to ice cream flavour?

That’s difficult to pick. It’s like asking to pick a favourite child! I guess I would have to say salted caramel.

Pineapple on pizza – agree or disagree?

Disagree! There is no place for fruit on a pizza!

What jumps out at you when you’re looking at menu at a restaurant?

I love a good liquid-centre chocolate pudding.

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

As a kid it would be golden syrup dumplings and I still make them today.

What ingredient or flavour do you love to cook and eat?

Chocolate!

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday?

Croissants.

What dish or technique did you struggle with in the past and you’ve now mastered?

When I started my career I always thought tempering chocolate was difficult. But it’s easy once you know how.

If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice as a young chef, what would it be?

I would have spent more time working overseas before I opened my school, Savour.

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial?

I use a paint stripper gun to toast meringue.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.