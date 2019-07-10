Meet Guest Chef Dan Gedge

Q&A with Dan

Why did you decide to be a part of MasterChef Australia this year and what does it mean to you?

It was a no brainer, I have always like the show and format. Well filmed and good fun. One of the highlights of my career so far.

What’s the best cooking advice you’ve received that you want the MasterChef contestants to know?

Never stop pushing!

Can you give us a taste of something you saw in the MasterChef kitchen this year that excited you?

The contestant's passion for food and their creativity.

What is your all-time favourite comfort food dish?

My grandmas ye old beef broth recipe with good bread.

What’s your go-to ice cream flavour?

Raspberry ripple.

Pineapple on pizza – agree or disagree?

Not so much

What jumps out at you when you’re looking at menu at a restaurant?

Something out of the ordinary, interesting

What was your favourite dish to eat as a kid and is there a dish that you make now that reminds you of this time?

I used to love cottage pie, we do variations at home now adding corn and lots of cheese!

What ingredient or flavour do you love to cook and eat?

Seafood is one of my favourites.

What’s your favourite dish to make at home on a lazy Sunday?

Roast Beef, yorkshire pudding, beef fat potatoes and horseradish.

What dish or technique did you struggle with in the past and you’ve now mastered?

Tempering chocolate well.

If you could go back in time and give yourself some advice as a young chef, what would it be?

Pay more attention.

Is there a naughty technique for a dish that you use that other chefs might find controversial?

Not really but I do use a lot of salt and fat in cooking!