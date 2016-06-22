Matt Preston's Top 5 Suits

Matt’s modern take on a classic look sees him pairing an elegant coat-tail suit jacket with flashy tartan pants and a printed cravat. A tonal pocket square tops off his look.

Nothing says decadence like a vibrant purple suit for Nigella Week! A jaunty fedora with a light brown band (mirrored by a well-chosen pocket square) was perfect for a day at the fair.

Matt is truly dressed to the nines in this salmon ensemble, complete with fob watch and a daring animal print cravat. Mr Preston knows one must dress up for a night at fellow judge George’s restaurant, Hellenic Republic!

Matt’s pastel yellow suit is the perfect sartorial representation of Maggie Beer’s famous lemon-hued Verjuice. A special mention goes to George for his tropical print shirt!

Watch out red carpet because clearly Matt has shown us that hot pink is the new black this year.

How can he top that? We can’t wait to see what he wears next.