MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Matt Preston's Top 5 Suits

Matt Preston's Top 5 Suits

The hype that once surrounded Matt Preston’s cravats has been overtaken by another item in his wardrobe. It’s official: MasterChef season 8 is now all about Matt’s snazzy suits. Let’s celebrate his top ensembles so far.

Matt’s modern take on a classic look sees him pairing an elegant coat-tail suit jacket with flashy tartan pants and a printed cravat. A tonal pocket square tops off his look.

Matts Top Suits

Nothing says decadence like a vibrant purple suit for Nigella Week! A jaunty fedora with a light brown band (mirrored by a well-chosen pocket square) was perfect for a day at the fair.

Matts Top Suits

Matt is truly dressed to the nines in this salmon ensemble, complete with fob watch and a daring animal print cravat. Mr Preston knows one must dress up for a night at fellow judge George’s restaurant, Hellenic Republic!

Matts Top Suits

Matt’s pastel yellow suit is the perfect sartorial representation of Maggie Beer’s famous lemon-hued Verjuice. A special mention goes to George for his tropical print shirt!

Matts Top Suits

Watch out red carpet because clearly Matt has shown us that hot pink is the new black this year.

How can he top that? We can’t wait to see what he wears next.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.