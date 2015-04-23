MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Matt Preston on MasterChef Australia Series 7

Matt Preston on MasterChef Australia Series 7

We had a chat with MasterChef Australia judge Matt Preston about the new series and any advice he might have for this year's contestants.

Do you think MasterChef Australia has changed over the years? How would you describe the evolution of the show?

I think it’s been a matter of evolution and refinement, we’ve kind of worked out now the essence of the show is take ordinary people who are good cooks and turn them into extraordinary cooks. And that’s the heart of the show – the heart of the show is the contestants. And we’re really just the rails on which the contestants run. But for us, it’s all about the development of the contestants and giving them challenges that on first glance the contestants may think they can’t do, but at the end they achieve them. There will be trials and tribulations along the way but they’ll normally get there and that’s exciting - watching the contestants grow as they chase their dreams to work in food is a really beautiful thing to be involved in. In terms of evolution, that means we’ve removed some of the more tricksy TV things, “You got to do this with only one hand”, things like that. We try to make this show as real as possible and as transparent as possible and that’s where the show has evolved to. The other thing is that the show has evolved in a changing Australia, where people think about food and they’ve a broader knowledge about food and they’re better cooks generally, they’re eating better – and because of that, the show has to evolve on that basis as well.

Do you think that MasterChef Australia has helped shape how Australians think about food, but has also responded to the growing interest?

Oh yeah, absolutely. We walk hand in hand with a whole range of people, whether it’s Stephanie Alexander and the Kitchen Garden Foundation, whether it’s what parents and teachers are doing in terms of talking about nutrition and food education in schools, whether it’s people reading food magazines. Our whole job is to encourage people to cook more, and MasterChef is definitely part of that change, especially with kids, and we’re very proud of that. So I see it as a coalition.

Most people have a favourite part of the show – Pressure Test, Mystery Box, Team Challenge etc. What element of the show do you enjoy the most?

As a food writer, who’s all about seeing new dishes that you can cook at home, which is what I kind of do rather than cooking at a restaurant, I love the Mystery Box and I love the Invention Test. I love seeing the ideas that the contestants come up with and I love that they come up with ideas that make the three of us sort of go “Oh, that’s so good!” and we’d never have thought of that and that’s really exciting. So my favourite days are Mystery Box and Invention Test days.

What one piece of advice can you give to this year’s contestants?

Cook something that you want to eat. Very simple – in a nutshell that’s it. The other thing is understand and know the basics. Have in your head the ratios for good pastries and pastas – for those kind of building blocks for good food and then you can actually put up delicious food, in no matter what circumstances and no matter what we throw at you.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.