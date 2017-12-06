MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef’s AACTA Hat Trick

MasterChef’s AACTA Hat Trick

MasterChef has won the AACTA Award for Best Reality Television Series for the third year in a row

MasterChef Australia has once again claimed its position as the best reality series in Australia, winning the Best Reality Television Series category at the AACTA Awards.

The win marks the third year running that MasterChef Australia, and the teams from Network Ten and Endemol Shine Australia, have taken out the prized spot.

MasterChef has previously won Best Reality Television Series in 2015 and 2016, beating out tough competition from the likes of Australian Survivor, Little Big Shots and My Kitchen Rules nominated for the award this year

Next year, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston will return to our screens, with 2018 marking the tenth season of Australia’s most-loved and iconic reality television series.

The new season promises excitement and surprises, with Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsey being welcomed into the kitchen for the first time, and domestic goddess Nigella Lawson returning to put the contestants to the test.

MasterChef Australia will return to TEN in 2018 for its tenth season

Catch up on seasons 6, 7, 8 and 9

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.