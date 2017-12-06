MasterChef’s AACTA Hat Trick

MasterChef Australia has once again claimed its position as the best reality series in Australia, winning the Best Reality Television Series category at the AACTA Awards.

The win marks the third year running that MasterChef Australia, and the teams from Network Ten and Endemol Shine Australia, have taken out the prized spot.

MasterChef has previously won Best Reality Television Series in 2015 and 2016, beating out tough competition from the likes of Australian Survivor, Little Big Shots and My Kitchen Rules nominated for the award this year.

Next year, Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston will return to our screens, with 2018 marking the tenth season of Australia’s most-loved and iconic reality television series.

The new season promises excitement and surprises, with Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsey being welcomed into the kitchen for the first time, and domestic goddess Nigella Lawson returning to put the contestants to the test.

