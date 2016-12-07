MasterChef Wins Second AACTA

Second year's the charm it seems with MasterChef Australia and the AACTA Awards, with the TV series picking up the Best Reality Television Series gong last night.

After receiving the same award in 2015, MasterChef again came out on top in a hotly-contested category that included other nominees First Dates, My Kitchen Rules andThe Recruit.

The win is in fact the third for the show in recent years; in January 2014, MasterChef: The Professionals also won the AACTA Award for Best Reality Television Series and in 2015 MasterChef Australia won the AACTA Award for Best Reality Television Series.

A big congratulations go to the show's amazing judges and mentors Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Shannon Bennett, as well as the teams from Network Ten and Endemol Shine Australia.