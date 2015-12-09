MasterChef Wins AACTA for Best Reality Television Series

MasterChef Australia's victory was achieved in a hotly-contested category comprising My Kitchen Rules, Real Housewives Of Melbourne, The Voice Australia and The X Factor.

Network Ten Chief Programming Officer Beverley McGarvey called last night's win a “wonderful accolade" and went on to congratulate the show's amazing judges and mentors Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston, as well as the Network Ten team led by Executive Producer Rick Maier and the Endemol Shine Australia team, led by Peter Newman.

“We are thrilled this show resonates so potently with the Australian audience and we look forward to introducing our new contestants and guest stars to viewers in 2016 as we launch MasterChef Australia Series 8,” she said.

This most recent honour caps a remarkable year for Australia’s most-loved reality television series. The season 7 finale, which saw Ballina local Billie McKay take out the top spot, was the most-watched television program of the year among 25 to 54s, and the most watched non-sport program overall.

It also marked the second win for the team behind MasterChef Australia in recent years; in 2014, MasterChef: The Professionals also won the AACTA Award for Best Reality Television Series.