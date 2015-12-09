MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Wins AACTA for Best Reality Television Series

MasterChef Wins AACTA for Best Reality Television Series

It was the most-watched non-sport television program in 2015 and now MasterChef Australia has added to its growing list of achievements, winning the Best Reality Television Series category at the fifth AACTA Awards

MasterChef Australia's victory was achieved in a hotly-contested category comprising My Kitchen RulesReal Housewives Of MelbourneThe Voice Australia and The X Factor.

Network Ten Chief Programming Officer Beverley McGarvey called last night's win a “wonderful accolade" and went on to congratulate the show's amazing judges and mentors Gary MehiganGeorge Calombaris and Matt Preston, as well as the Network Ten team led by Executive Producer Rick Maier and the Endemol Shine Australia team, led by Peter Newman.

“We are thrilled this show resonates so potently with the Australian audience and we look forward to introducing our new contestants and guest stars to viewers in 2016 as we launch MasterChef Australia Series 8,” she said.

This most recent honour caps a remarkable year for Australia’s most-loved reality television series. The season 7 finale, which saw Ballina local Billie McKay take out the top spot, was the most-watched television program of the year among 25 to 54s, and the most watched non-sport program overall.

MasterChef The Grand Finals Part 2

It also marked the second win for the team behind MasterChef Australia in recent years; in 2014, MasterChef: The Professionals also won the AACTA Award for Best Reality Television Series.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.