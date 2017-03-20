MasterChef

MasterChef: Serving Up Success

Catch up with past MasterChef contestants who have gone on to live their food dreams

An incredible three-quarters of all MasterChef Australia alumni have gone on to achieve amazing things after their time on the show. Whether they managed to win the title of MasterChef or not, the success of past contestants including Julie Goodwin, Reynold Poernomo and Poh Ling Yeow have proven just how powerful the MasterChef experience can be.

From cookbooks to restaurants, food trucks to TV shows, there seems to be no limit to what these once-home cooks can achieve. Leaving MasterChef certainly wasn't the end of their journey, but rather the beginning of their dream.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.