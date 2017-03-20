MasterChef: Serving Up Success

An incredible three-quarters of all MasterChef Australia alumni have gone on to achieve amazing things after their time on the show. Whether they managed to win the title of MasterChef or not, the success of past contestants including Julie Goodwin, Reynold Poernomo and Poh Ling Yeow have proven just how powerful the MasterChef experience can be.

From cookbooks to restaurants, food trucks to TV shows, there seems to be no limit to what these once-home cooks can achieve. Leaving MasterChef certainly wasn't the end of their journey, but rather the beginning of their dream.