MasterChef serves you its best yet

Never has the world’s most loved cooking show tasted so good. Back to inspire, amaze and delight on TEN, MasterChef Australia fans and their discerning taste buds will be dazzled by the talent on display.

Beloved judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston scoured the country to find the cream of the cooking crop, with thousands of Australians auditioning and hoping to carve themselves a place in MasterChef legend.

This year’s Top 24 will not only get the chance to cook in the famous MasterChef Australia kitchen, for some of the best in the culinary business, but will also compete for the biggest prize in the show’s history. In line for the winner is $250,000 cash, a Hardie Grant cookbook publishing deal, work experience in some of Australia’s best kitchens and an Alfa Romeo Giulietta.

Gary, George and Matt are relishing the opportunity to mentor this year’s amateur chefs, and they’ll be joined by fellow cooking royalty. Kylie Kwong is aboard as a regular guest mentor, the legendary Marco Pierre White will spend a week putting the competitors through their paces, and look out for appearances from Maggie Beer, Nobu Matsuhisa, Frank Camorra, Shannon Bennett, Darren Purchese, Matt Stone, Teage Ezard and Andrew McConnell.

Fans can expect the return of favourites like the Mystery Box and Invention Tests, Immunity and Team Challenges, and of course that fiendish food frenzy The Pressure Test.

This is a tight race where only the sharpest skills, calmest heads and finest cooking will prevail, and it begins soon on TEN.