MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Season Eight Launch Date Announced

MasterChef Season Eight Launch Date Announced

The date you’ve been waiting for is here: the search for Australia’s next MasterChef begins Sunday May 1.

Australia has been salivating in anticipation of the next chapter in MasterChef’s remarkable story, and it doesn’t have long to wait: the kitchen opens for a new season of ordinary people cooking extraordinary food 7.30 Sunday May 1 on TEN.

Of course, in order to make it into the hallowed kitchen itself, hopefuls from across the country will need to prove they’ve got the culinary chops to earn a coveted MasterChef apron – their official ticket into the world’s most celebrated cooking competition.

This season promises to be the most spectacular yet, with all the ingredients you know and love, and plenty of delicious surprises. Judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan are back, with decorated chef Shannon Bennett returning on guest mentor duties.

Joining them is a who’s who of the international cooking world, with legendary chefs Nigella Lawson, Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White, Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer, Kylie Kwong and Luke Nguyen, to name just a few, challenging and inspiring the contestants to make their food dreams come true.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.