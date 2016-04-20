MasterChef Season Eight Launch Date Announced

Australia has been salivating in anticipation of the next chapter in MasterChef’s remarkable story, and it doesn’t have long to wait: the kitchen opens for a new season of ordinary people cooking extraordinary food 7.30 Sunday May 1 on TEN.

Of course, in order to make it into the hallowed kitchen itself, hopefuls from across the country will need to prove they’ve got the culinary chops to earn a coveted MasterChef apron – their official ticket into the world’s most celebrated cooking competition.

This season promises to be the most spectacular yet, with all the ingredients you know and love, and plenty of delicious surprises. Judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan are back, with decorated chef Shannon Bennett returning on guest mentor duties.

Joining them is a who’s who of the international cooking world, with legendary chefs Nigella Lawson, Heston Blumenthal, Marco Pierre White, Curtis Stone, Maggie Beer, Kylie Kwong and Luke Nguyen, to name just a few, challenging and inspiring the contestants to make their food dreams come true.