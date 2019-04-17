MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Enter The Kitchen Where Dreams Are Made

Enter The Kitchen Where Dreams Are Made

Returning to 10 on Monday, 7.30 April 29 for its 11th extraordinary season, MasterChef Australia dares to dream as it puts a new batch of amateur cooks to task alongside the key players in the respected culinary world.

Twenty-four talented and passionate home cooks, all with different backgrounds, experiences, skills and cultural influences, will earn the privilege of wearing the coveted white apron.

Australia’s favourite judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris are back in the kitchen, ready to encourage, challenge and push contestants to extend their repertoire and cook better than they’ve ever cooked before.

Fan-favourites and MasterChef Australia alumni Poh Ling Yeow, Billie McKay and Matt Sinclair will join the judges each week in the official role as mentors, to guide contestants as they take on a professional chef in the Immunity Challenges.

Returning for the fourth time, domestic goddess Nigella Lawson will inspire and challenge in her own week.

Culinary superstars of the food world, Rick Stein, Clare Smyth and Yotam Ottolenghi return to our shores for Legends Week.

Keen to keep the contestants on their toes, celebrity chef Curtis Stone joins us again from LA for a Keeping Up With Curtis challenge. And the beloved Maggie Beer returns for a special challenge at the iconic landmark Hanging Rock.

This new season brings a nail-biting challenge at a black-tie event at Melbourne’s State Library with Nigella Lawson as the guest of honour, and a week exploring sunny Queensland, with challenges in the state’s top restaurants and a cook-off at a bustling surf club on the beach.

MasterChef Australia premieres Monday April 29 10 & 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.