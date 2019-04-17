Enter The Kitchen Where Dreams Are Made

Twenty-four talented and passionate home cooks, all with different backgrounds, experiences, skills and cultural influences, will earn the privilege of wearing the coveted white apron.

Australia’s favourite judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris are back in the kitchen, ready to encourage, challenge and push contestants to extend their repertoire and cook better than they’ve ever cooked before.

Fan-favourites and MasterChef Australia alumni Poh Ling Yeow, Billie McKay and Matt Sinclair will join the judges each week in the official role as mentors, to guide contestants as they take on a professional chef in the Immunity Challenges.

Returning for the fourth time, domestic goddess Nigella Lawson will inspire and challenge in her own week.

Culinary superstars of the food world, Rick Stein, Clare Smyth and Yotam Ottolenghi return to our shores for Legends Week.

Keen to keep the contestants on their toes, celebrity chef Curtis Stone joins us again from LA for a Keeping Up With Curtis challenge. And the beloved Maggie Beer returns for a special challenge at the iconic landmark Hanging Rock.

This new season brings a nail-biting challenge at a black-tie event at Melbourne’s State Library with Nigella Lawson as the guest of honour, and a week exploring sunny Queensland, with challenges in the state’s top restaurants and a cook-off at a bustling surf club on the beach.

MasterChef Australia premieres Monday April 29 10 & 10 play