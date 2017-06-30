MasterChef Says Konnichiwa To Tokyo

With massive challenges and even bigger guest chefs (think Heston, Maggie and Curtis along with MasterChef newcomer Yotam Ottolenghi and our very own Reynold), season nine is set to be the most extraordinary season ever.

The icing on the cake, however, is the contestant's once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience in Japan. This year's crop of hopeful home cooks will be encouraged to dream big as they cook their way from sushi to soba, working through a series of challenges as they embrace the culture of Tokyo and regional Japan.

Guiding them through their Japanese journey are judges Gary, Matt and George, who plan to test their food knowledge and push their creativity to the limit.

George said, “This is my first ever visit to Japan. Gary, Matt and I can’t wait to see what amazing dishes our very talented MasterChef Australia contestants plate up. There’s no doubt Japan Week will continue to challenge and inspire them as they continue on their food dream.”

With 227 Michelin-starred restaurants, it’s no wonder Tokyo is the food capital of the world; how will the contestants cope with the overwhelming hustle and bustle the city has on offer?

Catch up on past seasons