MasterChef Family Update Tracy Collins from MasterChef Australia Series 6

Fresh from finishing in coveted fifth place on MasterChef 2014, hair-stylist-turned-chef Tracy Collins has gone from strength to strength along her new path in food.

The South Australian mum of three recently celebrated the opening her own brand new establishment in the heart of the Barossa Valley, Harvest Kitchen.

Based at Artisans of Barossa cellar door, Harvest Kitchen specialises in seasonal shared dishes and diverse flavours that utilise local produce and locally-made wines.

“Harvest Kitchen is about generous, honest and flavoursome food, designed around the seasons and the abundant choice in quality Barossan and South Australian produce we have access to,” Tracy says. “The menu will be constantly evolving as we want to build our dishes around what’s fresh and at our fingertips.”

Tracy co-founded the communal eatery with business partner and friend Pete Little, a food and wine buff with extensive hospitality experience in the area. The pair aim to redesign the way we order and experience dining out.

“Whether it be a small bite or a long, lazy lunch, we’re committed to allowing diners to eat when they want, how they want, and to not be locked in by traditional service times and formulaic menu structures,” Pete says.

While Tracy farewelled the MasterChef kitchen in 2014 just shy of the final few hurdles, she has chased her new direction with passion ever since, fueled by a life-long love of food. Since leaving the show, Tracy has worked at Adelaide’s prestigious Orana and StreetADL restaurants and has penned a food column for Barossa Living magazine.

Right now, she’s excited about the future with Harvest Kitchen, open to the public seven days a week.

“We aim to complement the existing food and wine establishments of Barossa and South Australia with our own take on a modern day eatery while embracing the convivial environment and excellent wines here at Artisans of Barossa – we’re in great company,” Tracy added.

