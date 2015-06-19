MasterChef Family Update: Sam Gant from Series 6

Sam Gant has not slowed down since her elimination in the first half of MasterChef Australia Season 6. A fashion designer by trade, Sam has combined her sartorial nous with her culinary learning from her time on the show to launch a catering business in Melbourne. The idea behind Pot & Pan Culinary Tailoring, which Sam runs with her wife, Celeste, blossomed as the couple were preparing for their own wedding two years ago. Unable to find a suitable caterer, the creative duo decided to do it all themselves: the food, the planning and the styling.

Since then, Pot & Pan has catered and styled many private functions as well as events for magazines, product launches and pop-up dinners. Recently, Sam and Celeste also opened Gather & Tailor, an events space in West Melbourne. Of the two complementary businesses, Sam says, “We focus on the whole package: catering, styling and management, which shows in what we do as the whole atmosphere flows together and complements each other.”

The couple is committed to sourcing quality, sustainable produce, which has helped them to build lasting relationships with local suppliers. Sam says, “Pot & Pan believes in eating what the land and sea provides.” This grass-roots approach to food, along with their passion for customising each event to ensure complete personalisation, has Sam and Celeste’s businesses going from strength to strength.

Check out Pot & Pan Culinary Tailoring here

