MasterChef Family Update Lynton Tapp from Series 5

The ‘Stockman’ has since gone from success to success; cooking in fine dining Melbourne restaurants, acting as an ambassador for community group FoodBank, and starring in the Appetite for Change documentary on Ten.

But now he’s bringing it all back home. In August Lynton will publish a new book showcasing recipes and dishes from his Northern Territory homeland, called Outback Pantry: Food and Stories from Outback Australia.

Lynton says he wants the book to spruik native Aussie produce.

“I grew up in outback Northern Territory, on a cattle station. I loved that life, living out in the middle of nowhere,” he says. “Producing your own food, cooking on a campfire, fishing, hunting, eating bush bananas off the vines and looking for conkerberries.”

Lynton aims to take these rustic ingredients out of the outback and onto urban, suburban and international plates. The book has recipes for modern Australian dishes, stocks, sauces, marinades, meat dishes, seafood, vegetarian, and many more.

You can order Outback Pantry from this website. If you’re interested in Aussie produce, check out Lynton’s documentary here.