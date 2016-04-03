MasterChef Australia Set For California Dreamin’

Flying with Qantas on its non-stop B747 service from Sydney to San Francisco, MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris will lead this year’s contestants through a week of challenges to test their food knowledge and push their creativity to the limit against the backdrop of the iconic state’s gourmet delights.

The contestants will be encouraged to dream big as they cook their way through the “Golden State”, visiting San Francisco, the Napa Valley, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and San Diego thanks to Visit California.

Bountiful fresh produce, innovative local chefs and ethnic influences have long inspired California’s famed culinary offerings and renowned wine regions which will be on show during the episodes, along with the state’s awe-inspiring landscape.

Network Ten Executive Producer, Rick Maier, said: “Food and travel, what's not to love? MasterChef Australia has become not just a fan favourite here, but with the best of the best of the cooking community on a global scale.

“That’s why Marco, Nigella and Heston are here for season eight, and why we are so thrilled to take the show on the road again – this time to North America in the spring – thanks toour partners Qantas and Visit California. When you mix all that in with some of the best home cooks we have seen, it’s a recipe for another big season of our favourite show.”

The special California week of episodes will air as part of the highly anticipated eighth season of Australia’s premier cooking competition, MasterChef Australia.