MasterChef Australia Set For California Dreamin’

With powerhouse weeks featuring Marco, Nigella and Heston, the upcoming season of MasterChef is about to get even bigger as the competition shifts to the sunny shores of California to film an exciting week of episodes

Flying with Qantas on its non-stop B747 service from Sydney to San Francisco, MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston and George Calombaris will lead this year’s contestants through a week of challenges to test their food knowledge and push their creativity to the limit against the backdrop of the iconic state’s gourmet delights.

The contestants will be encouraged to dream big as they cook their way through the “Golden State”, visiting San Francisco, the Napa Valley, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills and San Diego thanks to Visit California.

Bountiful fresh produce, innovative local chefs and ethnic influences have long inspired California’s famed culinary offerings and renowned wine regions which will be on show during the episodes, along with the state’s awe-inspiring landscape.

Network Ten Executive Producer, Rick Maier, said: “Food and travel, what's not to love? MasterChef Australia has become not just a fan favourite here, but with the best of the best of the cooking community on a global scale.

“That’s why Marco, Nigella and Heston are here for season eight, and why we are so thrilled to take the show on the road again – this time to North America in the spring – thanks toour partners Qantas and Visit California. When you mix all that in with some of the best home cooks we have seen, it’s a recipe for another big season of our favourite show.”

The special California week of episodes will air as part of the highly anticipated eighth season of Australia’s premier cooking competition, MasterChef Australia.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah's side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Can't get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.