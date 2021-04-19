MasterChef Australia Season 13 Kicked Off Tonight, And Twitter Went Wild

Can you believe it's been a WHOLE YEAR since 24 of our past contestants came 'Back To Win'; battling it out for a second chance at the coveted MasterChef trophy and a whopping quarter of a mil?!
Neither can we, but we are super excited for a new season of watching in absolute awe as a bunch of talented home cooks whip up extraordinary food that we can only dream of making ourselves.
Clearly, these folks on Twitter shared our exact sentiments:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Mel continues to be the most perfect woman on telly right now:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
These fans reminded us of Junior MasterChef fave, Ben, and naturally we started weeping over how much we miss seeing him on our screens:
Catch Ben's hilarious one-liners right here!
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
IF ONLY!
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This person was so pumped for the show, they even made their own bingo cards! 10/10 for commitment.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
We weren't lying about how good the talent was this year:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Everyone fell in LOVE with Tommy:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
Osher Gunsberg, everybody!
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
The contestants reminding us all how we can't cook:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
And quite possibly the most relatable tweet of the night goes to:
This tweet is unavailable or no longer exists.
MasterChef Australia Continues 7.30 Tomorrow on 10 and 10 play on demand