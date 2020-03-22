MasterChef Australia Season 12 Kicks Off On Monday, April 13 On 10 and 10 play

The highly anticipated cooking show is returning for an incredible 12th season on Monday, April 13 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play (Easter Monday) with a tasty new recipe - and cooking legend Gordon Ramsay will be in the kitchen the ENTIRE first week!

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen are 24 much-loved and respected former contestants. Although these familiar faces from the past 11 seasons have forged incredible careers in the food industry, they all have some unfinished business - they are back to win.

To learn more about this years' returnees, have a squiz at their bios.

Need some binge-worthy content to get you through self-isolation/social distancing? You can watch Seasons 1 - 11 on 10 play right now (that's like, at LEAST a weeks worth of delicious episodes) Or, if you prefer to spend your extra time cooking up a storm, check out some mouth-watering recipes created from past contestants.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 Premieres Monday, April 13 At 7.30pm On 10 and 10 play