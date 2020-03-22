MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Australia Season 12 Kicks Off On Monday, April 13 On 10 and 10 play

MasterChef Australia Season 12 Kicks Off On Monday, April 13 On 10 and 10 play

Can you believe that we're now entering Season 12 of MasterChef Australia?! Nope, neither can we...

The highly anticipated cooking show is returning for an incredible 12th season on Monday, April 13 at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play (Easter Monday) with a tasty new recipe - and cooking legend Gordon Ramsay will be in the kitchen the ENTIRE first week!

Returning to the MasterChef kitchen are 24 much-loved and respected former contestants. Although these familiar faces from the past 11 seasons have forged incredible careers in the food industry, they all have some unfinished business - they are back to win.

To learn more about this years' returnees, have a squiz at their bios.

Need some binge-worthy content to get you through self-isolation/social distancing? You can watch Seasons 1 - 11 on 10 play right now (that's like, at LEAST a weeks worth of delicious episodes) Or, if you prefer to spend your extra time cooking up a storm, check out some mouth-watering recipes created from past contestants.

MasterChef Australia Season 12 Premieres Monday, April 13 At 7.30pm On 10 and 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.