MasterChef Australia Returns Monday 5 May on TEN

Prepare yourselves for food beyond your wildest dreams - MasterChef Australia is back.

Have your tastebuds been tickling for more MasterChef? It’s time to get excited, because the premiere of Series 6 has been announced.

Australia’s best-loved cooking show will return to screens at 7.30 Monday 5 May with the best group of home cooks the competition has ever seen. Sharing an unrivalled passion for food, these contestants are ordinary Australians who can do extraordinary things in the kitchen.

Judges Gary, George and Matt will return to push the wannabe cooks to their limits, welcoming celebrated chef Kylie Kwong as a regular guest mentor to guide the contestants through the most testing times.

This series of MasterChef Australia will also feature some of Australia’s favourite chefs including Maggie Beer, Nobu Matsuhisa, Darren Purchese, Frank Camorra and Marco Pierre White, to name just a few.

With all these ingredients, it’s a recipe that will take our contestants closer to achieving their food dreams and changing the course of their lives, as they compete to be the next Australian MasterChef.

Take a sneak peek of Series 6 of MasterChef Australia here.

