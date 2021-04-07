MasterChef

MasterChef Australia Fans, We Have A Premiere Date

Your favourite culinary television show will return to screens on Monday, 19 April at 7.30 on 10 and 10 play

MasterChef Australia is ready to cook up a degustation menu to delight the senses when the 13th season launches on Monday, 19 April at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play.

Our esteemed judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen return to the MasterChef kitchen ready to be surprised, intrigued and inspired by the country's next generation of culinary superstars as they battle it out for the title of MasterChef Australia and a cash prize of $250,000.

In 2021, MasterChef Australia will be seasoned to perfection with some of the world's most recognisable and beloved chefs including the Queen of the kitchen Nigella Lawson, Yotam Ottolenghi, Heston Blumenthal, Massimo Bottura and Clare Smyth, all set to challenge the top 24 contestants.

Plus, homegrown sensations including Curtis Stone, Kirsten Tibballs, Darren Purchese, Alla Wolf-Tasker, Scott Pickett, Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Reynold Poernomo return to put the cherry on top of a must-watch season.

MasterChef Australia is a cooking competition like no other. It transforms lives, inspires the nation and impresses the world’s best chefs. If season 12 was unmissable, season 13 is deserving of its own Michelin star, with every single member of the top 24 dreaming of holding aloft the coveted trophy.

If you can't wait to sink your teeth into this amazing show, get onto 10 play right now and watch every single season on demand. There's a LOT of episodes waiting for you!

Best cooks ever. Best food ever. MasterChef Australia premieres Monday, 19 April at 7.30pm on 10  and 10 play

