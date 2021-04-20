MasterChef

MasterChef Australia 2021: Where To Follow All The Contestants On Instagram

Your IG feed can always use some great food.

The Top 24 MasterChef Australia contestants have secured themselves a coveted apron and, as their food journey begins, we'll not only be following along through the show but also online.

Because honestly, if you're not scrolling through incredible pics of food while your leftovers heat up in the microwave, are you even using Instagram right?

Here's where to find the Top 24 on Instagram:

Aaron - @sanders35

Amir - @amirmanoly

Brent - @brentdraper_

Conor - @creamy_confusion

Dan - @dandumbrell

Depinder - @depinder_

Elise - @elise_foodperson

Eric - @e_mao_

Jess - @_made_by_jess

Justin - @justinnarayan

Katrina - @aunty_trina

Kishwar - @kishwar_chowdhury

Linda - @eating_with_chenwah

https://www.instagram.com/eating_with_chenwah/

Maja - @majaveit

Minoli - @minoli.desilva

Pete - @my.mate.pete

Sabina - @sabinanewton

Scott - @ssbagnell 

Therese - @therese.lum

Tom - @tomlevick_

Tommy - @tommyphameats

Trent - @trent_vu

Wynona - @adashofwyn

Yoyo - @yo_yo_tato

Watch the new season of MasterChef Australia, Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on 10 or watch on demand on 10 play

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.