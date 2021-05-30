MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

MasterChef Australia 2021: This Season’s Biggest Mystery Finally Solved

MasterChef Australia 2021: This Season’s Biggest Mystery Finally Solved

Forget Pressure Tests and Immunity Pins, we needed more info on the yellow t-shirt.

It’s getting more use than a hibachi this season, but we’ve had absolutely no idea what the backstory is on the yellow t-shirt that has been worn by Conor, Dan and Tom throughout the competition.

It’s unmissable, mostly because the shirt is highlighter yellow with black stripes, making the boys look like adorable worker bees in aprons.

Following his elimination on Sunday night, 10 play caught up with Tom to ask the important question: who actually owns the t-shirt. And the truth will shock you…

“Okay… Dan and Conor both have one,” he said, laughing.

“Conor bought two of them. When they both were in an immunity cook in like week two or three, they wanted to wear it on the same day,” he explained.

Apparently, the powers that bee (see what we did there?) didn’t let them match on the day, so Conor and Dan took it in turns to wear their now-signature look.

“Then Dan was in immunity or something and I wore it for good luck because I felt like it was a lucky shirt,” Tom said, adding, “even though nothing good ever happened when we wore the shirts.”

Well, there’s still time for a bit more luck as both Conor and Tom head back into the MasterChef kitchen, battling for one of two spots back in the competition. Perhaps the mysterious powers of the shirt are still yet to be fully explored.

Watch the new season of MasterChef Australia, Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on 10 or watch on demand on 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.