Marco Pierre Whites Food for Thought

When you were a child, what was your favourite thing to eat?

I think spaghetti, macaroni. Risottos, broths, sort of main course broths. But I like one pot cuisine, it’s my favourite.

Describe what you would eat if you could choose your last supper

I think that would be irrelevant to me, I think what would be important to me would be the people I sat with.

In that case, who you want to have dinner with?

All the people I love and all the people around me to enrich their lives and all the people who have enriched my live.

If you could only own one cookbook, which one would it be?

I would say… that’s a very, very, very good question. I think, it’s not my favourite cookbook but I think that I would go with Larousse Gastronomique. It’s a very large book with lots of pictures. It gives an insight into a certain world. It’s not my favourite cookbook, far from it, but I think it’s a very good book to have to inspire you or to give you an insight into the old word and see how they used to do things. It’s an insight into the classic world of centre cuisine. So that’s what I would have because if you can only have one book, you’ve got one with lots and lots of writing. I definitely wouldn’t have White Heat that’s for sure.

What three things do you always have in your pantry?

Lots of good quality, unsalted butter, good quality cold meats and cured meats and I always have lots of bread.

Your friends are coming over in 30 minutes - what do you cook for them?

I tend to cook risottos or pastas. Or just grill some fish, something very simple and quick. Lamb chops. I mean as I say, I like one pot cuisine, I like simple cuisine, I like food you put in the middle of the table and let people help themselves, rather than plate it.

What food(s) can’t you live without?

Well the three things I just mentioned, but I do like things like HP sauce. I do like things like Colman’s English mustard. I like those cucumbers in the brine – they’re delicious. Like everybody, I live such a busy life. When I get home, I’m not always in the mood for cooking and that’s why it’s great to have cold meats and bread and butter and those pickled cucumbers. And I like a cup of tea.

What has been your most memorable meal?

Once again it’s the people I sit with rather than what I eat. It’s not about the food, or the name above the door of the restaurant. Most of my memorable meals would be at home rather in a restaurant – it’s as simple as that.

What’s your favourite comfort food?

For food to be comfortable it’s got be warm, for example yesterday it was quite cold in Melbourne and they asked me what I’d like for my breakfast and I asked for a toasted ham and cheese sandwich. If food's not warm I don’t find it comforting. I like cold food, don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t have the same impact as warm food, or hot food. So I think if its comfort food it has to be warm. And also when it comes to something being comforting, when you start using a knife and fork it just isn’t comforting anymore.