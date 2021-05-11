MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Literally Everyone Was Having A Meltdown During That Hectic MasterChef Elimination

Literally Everyone Was Having A Meltdown During That Hectic MasterChef Elimination

AKA just a bunch of tweets screaming “PLAY THE PIN!!!”

It was a pressure test for the ages as Dan, Therese, Brent and Justin were tasked with taking on not one but THREE of Kirsten Tibballs’ recipes.

As it’s Masters Week, Kirsten also showed some of the techniques and chocolate work she expected the contestants to nail throughout the cook including tempering four chocolates at once, piping an ornate ruby chocolate tube, and… chocolate screen printing.

While there were a few moments where the contestants stumbled, each of them managed to overcome their struggles and pushed through. And then it came time to temper all that chocolate.

Therese’s chocolate began to set inside the piping bags, Brent was talking about precision, Justin was doing a great impression of Jackson Pollock.

And then Dan literally dropped the ball. Or… the lollipop.

While Dan was figuring out ways to save his lollipops, things continued to go downhill for Therese. Meanwhile, the entire country was chanting the same three words: PLAY. THE. PIN.

With just seconds remaining, Therese watched as her last chance to use the immunity pin slipped away. The screaming at the TV, however, did not stop.

And just like that, Therese was sent home with an immunity pin still on her apron.

What a challenge.

Watch the new season of MasterChef Australia, Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on 10 or watch on demand on 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.