This Week Is Gonna Be Legendary

Rick Stein

Celebrity Chef, restaurateur, TV Presenter and, of course, one of our favourite Seafood Kings, Rick Stein is returning to the MasterChef Kitchen for Legends Week!

Rick Stein is a genius in both the kitchen and in the business world, using his passion and love for cooking to create an empire which is still soaring today.

For forty years, he has been running a chain of restaurants and hotels across the UK, all while making appearances on TV.

Stein has graced the MasterChef Kitchen in the past, bringing us some noteworthy dishes that the judges still haven’t forgotten, like the Kuala Lumpur Chicken and Prawn Curry Laksa that Rick created during a Masterclass in Season 3.

We can’t wait to see him back in the kitchen!

Clare Smyth

Northern Irish food goddess, Clare Smyth, will be joining the judges once again - as tough as ever - to get the best quality dishes out of the contestants during Legends Week.

Originally the head chef of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Smyth became the first ever female British chef to hold (and keep) three Michelin Stars.

In 2017, she opened her first restaurant in London called Core, where she earned another two Michelin Stars in 2019 and was crowned the World’s Best Female Chef in 2018 by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

This tough cookie will be expecting nothing less than perfection, so the contestants will need to step it up!

Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-English chef, Yotam Ottolenghi, is no stranger to the MasterChef kitchen. And he will be bringing some next-level dishes to the contestants during Legends Week.

Remember the Cauliflower Salad with Shallots, Barberries and Pistachios? How about the Scotch Eggs with Aubergine and Manchego? If your answer was no, go check them out, because they are a few of his iconic dishes from Masterclasses in Season 9.

Yotam is the world’s most famous vegetarian cookbook author, and he isn’t even a vegetarian himself. He knows his stuff when it comes to food, so much so that he is the co-owner of five delis and restaurants in London. We would bet that a few of the contestants will be particularly excited about him arriving!

Donovan Cooke

The legend himself, Donovan Cooke is gracing the contestants with his expertise for this season's Legends Week.

From a young age, Donovan had a strong love for cooking and this propelled him into a career of successful restaurants and lots of delicious food.

His first food baby, Est Est Est, was opened in Melbourne in 1996 (when he was only 25-years-old!) and was awarded three hats from AGFG in its first year.

Following the success of his first restaurant, he opened Lux and Ondine, (crowned the Best New Restaurant by The Age Good Food Guide) and his most recent creation is The Atlantic, which is an exquisite Seafood Restaurant that showcases the finest local and sustainable seafood to over 2000 diners every week.

His experience and passion has taught him to produce unique dishes which are out of this world. Have a look at the popular dishes he created in the MasterChef kitchen, such as the Slow Cooked Pigeon with Périgord Black Truffles, or his delicate Grilled Baby Snapper - thank us later!

