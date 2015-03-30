Laura Cassai Cookbook Release

Laura lives, breathes and dreams food; her early memories consist of standing on a chair mixing pasta dough alongside her mum and nonna. After spending two years living in Tuscany with family, eight-year-old Laura returned to Australia with an ingrained knowledge of food and cooking well beyond her years.

From her Italian heritage to her Australian home, and the cooking adventures and challenges of MasterChef Australia, My Italian Kitchen is the culmination of Laura’s cooking experiences. An offering of classic and modern Italian dishes, the book features around 75 recipes including many of her famous MasterChef dishes. Think Rolled Gnocchi with porcini mushroom, caramelised onions and crispy sage; Grilled Scampi with anchovy butter; and her modern take on tiramisu — Chestnut Forest.

Chock full of stunning photography, scrumptious recipes and useful tips, My Italian Kitchen means anyone can create beautiful, authentic Italian dishes in their own home.

