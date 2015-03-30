MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Laura Cassai Cookbook Release

Laura Cassai Cookbook Release

2014 MasterChef Australia runner-up and fan favourite Laura Cassai's new guide to classic Italian cooking with a modern twist, My Italian Kitchen, launches April 1.

Laura lives, breathes and dreams food; her early memories consist of standing on a chair mixing pasta dough alongside her mum and nonna. After spending two years living in Tuscany with family, eight-year-old Laura returned to Australia with an ingrained knowledge of food and cooking well beyond her years.

From her Italian heritage to her Australian home, and the cooking adventures and challenges of MasterChef Australia, My Italian Kitchen is the culmination of Laura’s cooking experiences. An offering of classic and modern Italian dishes, the book features around 75 recipes including many of her famous MasterChef dishes. Think Rolled Gnocchi with porcini mushroom, caramelised onions and crispy sage; Grilled Scampi with anchovy butter; and her modern take on tiramisu — Chestnut Forest.

Chock full of stunning photography, scrumptious recipes and useful tips, My Italian Kitchen means anyone can create beautiful, authentic Italian dishes in their own home.

Check out the book here

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.