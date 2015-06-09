June Is A Great Month To

MasterChef

Baby it’s cold outside, so stay in the kitchen and cook up a storm instead!

Whether your idea of comfort food is a decadent pudding or a hearty salad, here are ten recipes to inspire you this winter:

1. What could be better on a freezing Friday night than Marco Pierre White’s luxurious Mac n Cheese?

2. Gather a group for Gary’s Mum’s Lamb Stew with Dumplings.

3. Make the most of in-season vegetables like beetroot by cooking Braised Lamb with Celeriac Puree and Pickled Beetroot.

4. Watch the footy with a Chicken, Leek and Bacon Pie.

5. Got ten minutes? Whip up Matt Preston’s Soup.

6. Forget boring chook and try pomegranate-studded Stuffed Chicken with Pumpkin Puree.

7. Tuck into this simple but satisfying Cous Cous, Roast Pumpkin, Prosciutto and Goat’s Cheese Salad.

8. Keep the kids entertained on a rainy afternoon by baking Matt’s Simple Peanut Cookies.

9. Grace your Sunday table with this flavour-packed Roast Beef.

10. Curl up on the couch and enjoy Brandy Pudding with Brandy Butterscotch Sauce.

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah's side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Can't get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.