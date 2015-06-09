June Is A Great Month To

Whether your idea of comfort food is a decadent pudding or a hearty salad, here are ten recipes to inspire you this winter:

1. What could be better on a freezing Friday night than Marco Pierre White’s luxurious Mac n Cheese?

2. Gather a group for Gary’s Mum’s Lamb Stew with Dumplings.

3. Make the most of in-season vegetables like beetroot by cooking Braised Lamb with Celeriac Puree and Pickled Beetroot.

4. Watch the footy with a Chicken, Leek and Bacon Pie.

5. Got ten minutes? Whip up Matt Preston’s Soup.

6. Forget boring chook and try pomegranate-studded Stuffed Chicken with Pumpkin Puree.

7. Tuck into this simple but satisfying Cous Cous, Roast Pumpkin, Prosciutto and Goat’s Cheese Salad.

8. Keep the kids entertained on a rainy afternoon by baking Matt’s Simple Peanut Cookies.

9. Grace your Sunday table with this flavour-packed Roast Beef.

10. Curl up on the couch and enjoy Brandy Pudding with Brandy Butterscotch Sauce.