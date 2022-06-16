MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Julie Goodwin Wins Her First Ever Immunity Pin And The Last Of The Season

Julie Goodwin Wins Her First Ever Immunity Pin And The Last Of The Season

With a genius strategy and her famous handling of flavours, Julie Goodwin won her very first Immunity Pin.

This week, the top 10 cooks were given an opportunity to compete for Immunity from Sunday night’s challenge, with four chefs who served up the best dishes of the day competing for the last Immunity Pin of the season in Thursday's Time Auction.

A favourite challenge, each chef would ‘bid’ time on ingredients, meaning that the more desirable ingredients would leave them with less time to prepare their dishes.

This was one of the most important challenges for Julie who won Season 1, before Immunity Pins were even introduced to the competition. Immunity Pins were first handed out in Season 2, so Julie never had the opportunity to win a pin — despite winning immunity in challenges — and she was more determined than ever to get her hands on one.

Standing alongside Billie, Mindy and Daniel, Julie didn't just go into the auction with determination, but she was also armed with strategy, and attempted to bid up her competitors, chipping away at their cook times, while also keeping her own options open regardless of what pantry items she got her hands on.

Ending up with lamb, alliums and vinegar, Julie plated up a Middle Eastern-inspired lamb with nightshades that imbued lamb fat into an eggplant puree, topped with perfectly cooked lamb and brought together with smoked tomatoes and pickled chilli and capsicum.

Julie told Jock and Andy that she couldn’t even explain how much it would mean to finally get her hands on an Immunity Pin. “It would just feel like validation,” she added.

Both Jock and Andy agreed that the dish was exceptional in terms of execution and flavour, raving about not only Julie’s final dish but also how smart she was in her approach to the challenge.

“Getting this feedback, it takes my breath away. It makes me think I may be in with a chance for the pin,” Julie said. And she wasn’t just in with a chance. Though it was a close decision between Julie and Billie, ultimately the judges awarded the pin to Julie for her “ingenious” dish.

“I did not expect this, I didn’t expect it at any stage this week so I am over the moon,” Julie told the judges after her massive win.

“I am so happy… I am buzzing, I’m buzzing from my head to my toes. What a day!”

While Daniel, Mindy and Billie are all safe from Sunday’s elimination, Julie now also holds the most powerful ‘get out of jail free’ pin in the competition.

And as we inch closer and closer to the final weeks of the season, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.