Judges' Favourite Recipes From Week 7

"I want to hate you Tessa but I love that food, it makes me feel dizzy, sweating like you would not believe.” – George

"Gee that looks like the best beef and mushroom I have seen in a while.” - Matt

"I think you’ve outdone yourself, that is smashing.” - Gary

"That, is special.” - Matt

"Should we get three more? I think we should.” - Gary

"Good, cheesy flavour.” - Maggie

"I think it’s perfect.” - George

"All those things we like – a bit fudgy in the middle, but lovely and bitey and crispy on the edges which we love.” - Matt

"That’s one of the best things we’ve had on MasterChef this year and I want to eat the rest of it.” - Gary

"It's so summery, the labneh really sings with the chermoula." - Maggie

"You can’t fault the cooking in the mussels.” - George

"That is an absolutely delicious plate of food.” - Matt

