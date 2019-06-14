MasterChef

Judges' Favourite Recipes From Week 7

From daytime picnics, to cooking in the garden, our contestants were more-than inspired this week as they served up some tasty dishes!

Tessa's Chilli Crab

"I want to hate you Tessa but I love that food, it makes me feel dizzy, sweating like you would not believe.” – George

 Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

Tim's Steak and Mushrooms with Parsnip Puree and Miso Butter

"Gee that looks like the best beef and mushroom I have seen in a while.” - Matt

"I think you’ve outdone yourself, that is smashing.” - Gary

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

Tessa's Cheese and Onion Mille-Feuille with Fresh Apple and Grapes

"That, is special.” - Matt

"Should we get three more? I think we should.” - Gary

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

Green Team's Quiche Lorraine

"Good, cheesy flavour.” - Maggie

 "I think it’s perfect.” - George

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

Green Team's Brownie with Mascarpone Cream

"All those things we like – a bit fudgy in the middle, but lovely and bitey and crispy on the edges which we love.” - Matt

"That’s one of the best things we’ve had on MasterChef this year and I want to eat the rest of it.” - Gary

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

Simon's Pan-Fried Prawns with Tarragon and Parsley Chermoula

"It's so summery, the labneh really sings with the chermoula." - Maggie

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

 Christina's Thai Turmeric Mussels with Turmeric Flatbread

"You can’t fault the cooking in the mussels.” - George

"That is an absolutely delicious plate of food.” - Matt

Judges Favourite Recipes Week 7 MasterChef

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Thursday on 10 & 10 play

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.