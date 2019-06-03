Judges' Favourite Recipes From Secrets Week

"BOOM, YES, love it.” - Gary

"What you’ve given us is a punch in the face in terms of flavour, and that’s what a dumpling is about.” - George

"There are angels singing somewhere, wow.” - Gary

"You’ve given us today a lasting memory, I mean that is a dish I won’t forget.” - George

"This is Indian food really worth travelling for. It’s subtle, it’s delicate but it still has loads of complexity.” - Matt

"It’s bloody delicious, and really at the end of the day that’s all that matters” - George

"This pasta is just perfect... cooked perfectly and the right amount of oiliness that it needs. Ripper.” - George

"Look at how tender that beef cheek is, it's just falling apart." - Gary

"The smokiness is a real surprise, you get it but it’s been smoked correctly.” - George

"This is a dish that you would be very pleased if you ordered off a menu in a restaurant.” - Matt

"That’s one of the best-looking tarts we’ve had.” - Matt

"That ice-cream is just a show-stopper.” - Gary

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Thursday on 10 & 10 play