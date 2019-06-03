Judges' Favourite Recipes From Secrets Week

Derek's Pork and Prawn Wontons with Szechuan Sauce
"BOOM, YES, love it.” - Gary
"What you’ve given us is a punch in the face in terms of flavour, and that’s what a dumpling is about.” - George
Sandeep's Masala Lobster
"There are angels singing somewhere, wow.” - Gary
"You’ve given us today a lasting memory, I mean that is a dish I won’t forget.” - George
Sandeep's Lemon Pepper Chicken with Lemon Rice and Raita
"This is Indian food really worth travelling for. It’s subtle, it’s delicate but it still has loads of complexity.” - Matt
"It’s bloody delicious, and really at the end of the day that’s all that matters” - George
Red Team's Spaghetti alle Vongole with Scampi
"This pasta is just perfect... cooked perfectly and the right amount of oiliness that it needs. Ripper.” - George
Red Team's Beef Cheek with Cavolo Nero, Polenta and Fried Oregano
"Look at how tender that beef cheek is, it's just falling apart." - Gary
Simon's Lamb Eye Fillet with Smoked Tahini Yoghurt, Onion Marmalade and Jus
"The smokiness is a real surprise, you get it but it’s been smoked correctly.” - George
"This is a dish that you would be very pleased if you ordered off a menu in a restaurant.” - Matt
Stephanie's Salted Caramel and Walnut Tart with Star Anise Ice Cream
"That’s one of the best-looking tarts we’ve had.” - Matt
"That ice-cream is just a show-stopper.” - Gary