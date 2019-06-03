MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Judges' Favourite Recipes From Secrets Week

Judges' Favourite Recipes From Secrets Week

From secret sauces to secret chefs, find out which recipes from Secrets Week wowed our judges!

 Derek's Pork and Prawn Wontons with Szechuan Sauce

"BOOM, YES, love it.” - Gary

"What you’ve given us is a punch in the face in terms of flavour, and that’s what a dumpling is about.” - George

Prawn and Pork Dumplings by Derek 2019 MasterChef

 Sandeep's Masala Lobster

"There are angels singing somewhere, wow.” - Gary

"You’ve given us today a lasting memory, I mean that is a dish I won’t forget.” - George

Masala Lobster by Sandeep 2019 MasterChef Immunity Challenge

 Sandeep's Lemon Pepper Chicken with Lemon Rice and Raita

"This is Indian food really worth travelling for. It’s subtle, it’s delicate but it still has loads of complexity.” - Matt

"It’s bloody delicious, and really at the end of the day that’s all that matters” - George

Lemon Pepper Chicken by Sandeep 2019 MasterChef Immunity Challenge

Red Team's Spaghetti alle Vongole with Scampi

"This pasta is just perfect... cooked perfectly and the right amount of oiliness that it needs. Ripper.” - George

Spaghetti by Red Team 2019 MasterChef Team Challenge

Red Team's Beef Cheek with Cavolo Nero, Polenta and Fried Oregano

"Look at how tender that beef cheek is, it's just falling apart." - Gary

Beef Cheeks by Red Team 2019 MasterChef Team Challenge

Simon's Lamb Eye Fillet with Smoked Tahini Yoghurt, Onion Marmalade and Jus

"The smokiness is a real surprise, you get it but it’s been smoked correctly.” - George

"This is a dish that you would be very pleased if you ordered off a menu in a restaurant.” - Matt

Lamb by Simon 2019 MasterChef Elimination Challenge

Stephanie's Salted Caramel and Walnut Tart with Star Anise Ice Cream

"That’s one of the best-looking tarts we’ve had.” - Matt

"That ice-cream is just a show-stopper.” - Gary

Salted Caramel Tart with Star Anise Ice-Cream by Steph 2019 MasterChef Elimination Challenge

MasterChef Australia airs Sunday to Thursday on 10 & 10 play

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.