Judges' Favourite Recipes From Week 1

"It looks beautiful... I love the look of the fennel, the way you prepared the fennel is just beautiful man" - George

"As far as I'm concerned Tim, that is bloody delicious... the combination of flavours... how beautiful and silky smooth that puree is, the pork is tender and delicious, the crackling is obviously crisp but the way you've charred the fennel is nice and soft... that is just a beautiful, well executed plate of food" - Gary

"Good looking dish, really good-looking dish… I’d give you the apron just on the glaze. Great concept, really beautifully executed and looks fantastic, so you’re the full deal” - Matt

"This is insane, it’s gorgeous, it’s beautiful, it’s like a professional made it. You go to any good restaurant and get a dish like that… scallops are cooked perfectly, every flavour is jumping out, I love eating it. Looking at it yes and tasting it yes. Amazing, beautiful” - Gary

"When you bring us a dish that looks so convincing, but then also delivers in terms of flavour, who cares if its scallops or not scallops, that’s just absolutely delicious” - Matt

"I love it and I love the fact that I thought I was coming down to eat scallops, but I got mushrooms instead, who needs scallops when you have mushrooms that taste that good! …It’s put a big smile on my face and made me happy so it’s a yes for me” - Gary

"You’ve got clever, flavour and authenticity all in one!” - George

"I think it’s delicious, I love it and I think it’s probably one of the best examples we’ve had of that finish in the rose flour on the bottom" - Gary

"Pretty damn good, that is as light as a feather, absolutely gorgeous. That sponge is so light. I love it, I think it’s delicious” - Gary

"Rich, beautifully spiced velvety gravy, just perfect cumin rice.” – Matt

"Great curd great crumble. And the dish as a whole evoked different childhood memories for each of us. Congratulations.” - Gary

"That is an amazing and delicious plate of food. A lamb chop cooked like that, so the fat’s crispy on the tail end, the meat is lovely and pink, I mean gee that is something you could absolutely imagine us eating everyday of our lives” – Matt

"I love it… the lamb chops are something I could eat everyday for the rest of my life” – George

"You know what’s lovely about every single one of those elements on there? They’ve all got an identity, you know, you’ve got that coconut, chilli, lime and this daal with the flavour of curry leaf and a beautiful curry with these coconut roti… that dish we will remember for a really long time.” – Gary

"Dee-licious!” – Matt

"Leave it here!” - George

