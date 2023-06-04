'I Regret Making That Change': The MasterChef Kitchen In Tears After A Last-Minute Pivot Sees Uncle Robbie Eliminated

An instant fan-favourite, Uncle Robbie's impact on the MasterChef kitchen was crystal clear when, on Sunday night, he had his fellow contestants in tears as he said goodbye.

A retro all-in elimination saw the contestants battle it out in a taste test where they had to identify various types of cheese. The first five chefs who couldn't identify a cheese, or who guessed incorrectly, found themselves in round two of the elimination.

Standing in round two alongside Malissa, Ralph, Rue and Rhiannon, Robbie was then challenged to use a nostalgic dinner classic as inspiration for his next cook.

With sausage curry on the table, Robbie knew exactly what dish he was going to use as his inspiration, having wowed the judges with his ability to pack flavour into his curries throughout the season so far.

"In Australia, we cook with flavours and a different fusion of food so, when looking at that, I thought that curry is something you'd never get before. It's a different sort of curry," he told 10 Play.

"I looked at the cottage pie and said... nah. Then I looked at the spaghetti bolognese, we don't eat that up here," he added, laughing.

The proud Iwaidja man was the sole contestant hailing from the Northern Territory this season, and he wanted to show the rest of the country the different style of food the NT produces.

"I think, being so close to Asia... our food flavours are so different to anywhere else in Australia," he explained. With influences from Malaysian, Thai and Chinese cuisine resulting in "the great body of different nationalities that helps us cook such great food", Robbie also wanted to showcase fresh produce often found in Darwin.

But during the challenge, Jock and Andy made Robbie second-guess his choice of dish, wondering if he was playing it too safe by producing another curry.

"When they came over and said, 'Brother we know you can make curries, you need to make something a bit different'... I thought, yeah maybe I need to do something completely different," Robbie said.

With just 20 minutes left in the challenge, Robbie decided to quickly swap to recreate the prawn cocktail, using the curry as a base for a curried mayonnaise.

"I regret making that change," he admitted, adding that his curry was in a good place already. "The flavour was all there! [But] at the end of the day it's a competition.

"Like I said to Jock, I'm there to do my best and show people I can do anything... I cooked everything that you can possibly think that I can make in the kitchen."

Coming into the MasterChef kitchen, Robbie had been an accomplished AFL and rugby league player, he worked in the construction and trucking industries before working in the juvenile justice and adult corrections system as a guard and program coordinator, and now works as a youth support worker.

But with a love of cooking, he was inspired to head into the kitchen. "I just wanted to show people I can cook," he said adding, "the doorway's open for all Indigenous people, that they can go and showcase what they're good at doing."

During his time in the kitchen, Robbie said he was surprised by how quickly he and his fellow chefs bonded -- especially him and his "son" Declan.

"Declan actually asked to live with me," he said, "a 24-year-old wanted to live with a 66-year-old, what's that?" He joked.

"The bond we grew together, inseparable. We keep in touch every day and send each other text messages. It's one of those things... I had a very special crew."

While the MasterChef kitchen is famous for its pressures and the chaotic rush of challenges, Robbie became known for his signature calm approach to everything, including the "Robbie shuffle", never needing to sprint to the pantry when he could casually walk there instead.

Some challenges saw the chefs tasked with cooking large quantities of food, which never worried Robbie who admitted that cooking on his property for his friends and family could see him often cooking for 50 people with short notice.

"We had 180 people at our wedding and I was cooking an hour before I got married," he laughed. "I think we cooked about eight different dishes that day, just me and my mate, for 180 people. That's why everyone says to me, man you make it look easy in the kitchen!

"The whole thing about cooking is about relaxing and enjoying your time there, that's what I did. I really enjoyed my time cooking. And having someone like Jock around, talking to me," he continued.

"We got a pretty good bond, me and Jock... he was really special to me, I'll never forget what Jock did for me.

"It's been a great journey for myself, being an Indigenous guy, having so many people from around the world... it's been so amazing."

