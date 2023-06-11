'I Fell Back Into That Old Trap': Phil Conway Battles The Clock In Rick Stein Elimination

Throughout the week, teams of chefs faced professionals in head-to-head MasterChef challenges. Phil and his team went up against the chefs from Nu Nu in Palm Cove in a tricky pressure test where they had to recreate dishes set by Khanh Nguyen.

“It was so daunting,” Phil told 10 Play, “pressure tests are a lot, but knowing Chris was right there behind me is different to having the other contestants there. He’s a professional chef who does this day in, day out. He’s trained and knows his way around the kitchen.

“It definitely added a bit of extra pressure — coupled with the fact I had Khanh Nguyen staring me down while I was trying to recreate one of his beloved dishes. It was a lot of pressure, but a lot of fun.”

With just two chefs immune from Sunday’s elimination challenge, Phil admitted that he was feeling pretty good about walking into the kitchen wearing his black apron.

“I had been practising heaps at home, studying heaps, and I felt like I was really hitting my groove and getting into the rhythm of things,” he said. “Walking in the doors I was actually quite confident and not too fazed. But squid is not my friend,” he added with a laugh.

“I’ve never prepped or cooked with one and, when that came out, I think the wheels started to fall off a little bit.”

In a two-round challenge in honour of guest judge Rick Stein, the chefs first had to prepare a calamari dish after a masterclass by Rick himself. While the judges agreed that Phil’s initial dish was technically impressive, he just missed the mark slightly and ended up in the second round alongside Ralph, Malissa, and Declan.

Round two gave the chefs the opportunity to pick one of five locations from Rick’s many travels and create a dish featuring that country’s cuisine.

“I lived over in Italy, my wife is Italian, I’ve got family in Pompeii and I’ve spent a lot of time there growing up so it’s a huge place in my heart,” Phil said. But he also admitted that it wasn’t an automatic choice to go straight for Italian cuisine despite it being one of the five spots on the map.

“Before they announced the challenge, in my head I was trying to think of fish dishes because I thought — it’s Rick Stein, it’s going to be another seafood challenge,” he explained. “I was trying ti prep myself for that, then they threw up the five countries and I was like oh, I wasn’t expecting that!

“I hadn’t done an Italian dish yet or made pasta, and I didn’t want to do it on elimination,” he continued. “When I went into the pantry I kind of decided last-minute to go for that dish and hadn’t really thought it through, unfortunately.”

Deciding to make a spaghetti con anatra, a rich duck ragù, Phil was up against the clock from the very beginning.

“It definitely makes things a lot harder but, in saying that, you make the right call at the right time for the right dish and that — unfortunately — wasn’t it,” he said. “There are so many things that you’d love to do that the time constraints don’t really allow you to do.

“I think I learned that the hard way in the first week and got away from that side of things but I just fell back into that old trap in that final cook.”

While he wasn’t 100 percent happy with his final dish, Phil still was pleased he was able to fill the brief of the challenge and bring the judges an Italian dish. “But I know, in my heart and soul, that ragù sauce wasn’t up to standard for an elimination day, let alone any other day in the MasterChef kitchen.”

Despite his time in the kitchen coming to an end, Phil said his MasterChef experience was one of the best things he’s ever done.

“I’ve always had a huge passion for food and always wanted to explore food a lot more. Coming from a small country town in the West of Ireland isn’t exactly the culinary cornerstone of the world,” he joked, “but I knew there was a lot more out there. Coming to Melbourne, there’s obviously a huge food culture and I got wrapped up in the food and wine scene here.

“I have a massive passion for it, evenings and weekends are just cooking, reading, learning, and going to restaurants,” Phil continued. “I knew I wanted to be more in the industry, I just didn’t know what that was going to be. MasterChef seemed to be the best place to start.”

Since hanging up his apron, the avid wine lover has started working for an online wine retailer and managed to find himself working in one of Melbourne’s best restaurants.

“On the weekends I’ve been cooking in Vue de monde, Hugh Allen was very kind to take me in there after the show finished and give me a gig,” Phil said. While Vue is closing for renovations, Phil has already lined up some grill work at Ross Magnaye’s Serai.

“It’s been exciting just buying and tasting wine Monday-Friday and then cooking on the weekends. It’s a dream!”

