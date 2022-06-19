MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

‘I Bloody Belong’: Alvin Quah Brings Back His ‘Unbeatable’ Drunken Chicken In Tensest Elimination Yet

‘I Bloody Belong’: Alvin Quah Brings Back His ‘Unbeatable’ Drunken Chicken In Tensest Elimination Yet

On Sunday night, during one of the toughest eliminations yet, Alvin knew he had to bring out the big guns.

With six chefs up for elimination, the judges revealed that they had brought back one of the hardest, classic challenges. Chefs were tasked with using one ingredient — chicken, snapper or pumpkin — across three rounds.

If their dish in round one was good enough to save them from elimination, they could escape to the gantry, but if they fell into round two they had to use whatever was left of that original ingredient.

Again, if their dish from round two was enough to save them they would be free from the final, and perhaps the most brutal round, again using whatever was left of that one ingredient.

READ MORE: Drunken Chicken 2.0 and Bruised Salad

The challenge forced the cooks to either gamble and use a bulk of their ingredients early, hoping their dish would be in the top two and save them from future rounds, or strategically divide the ingredient so they wouldn’t run out before the final round.

For Alvin, two unfortunate rounds saw him standing in the third and final round alongside Tommy. Alvin had chosen chicken while Tommy had chosen snapper, but both fan favourites knew they had to bring their best or it would be them walking out of the kitchen that day.

Knowing exactly what needed to be done, Alvin decided to go back all the way to the dish that made him a household name from Season 2: Drunken Chicken.

During the cook, Alvin said that his original dish was so popular there were shortages of Shaoxing wine across the country and that even to this day people will recognise him as ‘Drunken Chicken’ rather than his name.

“I’m hoping Drunken Chicken 2.0 can keep me safe from this elimination,” he said, explaining that he planned to make a few tweaks to the original recipe he made all those years ago.

As the third and final round of the challenge ticked down, Alvin became overwhelmed with emotion, fighting back tears and thinking about the way that one dish had the power to change his life for the better.

“It’s been such a battle going through this competition wondering whether you belong and, every now and then, you create dishes like this and you think… I bloody belong.”

During the tasting, the judges couldn’t hold back their joy as they finally got their turn to taste Alvin’s iconic dish. Giggling with just how good the dish was, it was clear Alvin had gone above and beyond in the final round.

Jock wondered if the dish was the best Alvin had ever cooked in his life, adding that the “truly phenomenal” Drunken Chicken 2.0 was “unbeatable”, saving him from elimination.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.