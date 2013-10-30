How green is your kitchen?

Do you wash wisely?Dishwashers actually use 47% less water than handwashing. If you have to wash your dishes by hand, fill two sinks and use one for washing and one for rinsing.

Do you use gas or electric?Gas offers instant heat, so it doesn’t waste energy before and after cooking like electric. Select a stove with low BTU output if you want to be more energy efficient.

Do you buy local?Do you understand how much pollution is caused by you buying imported fruits? Try buying your fresh produce at a local farmer’s market instead.

Do you use your microwave?You can reduce cooking energy by as much as 80% by using your microwave instead of your oven every now and then.

Do you sink dump?Don’t throw fats, oils and food scraps into your sink, as it can block plumbing and cause a sewerage overflow – a massive environment no-no.

Do you grow your own food?If you grow your own produce (or at least source it well) and cook it from scratch yourself, you know exactly what you’re putting in your mouth, unlike if you feast on fast food or ready-made meals.

Do you love your fridge?Energy star fridges are more eco-friendly. Keep your fridge full to save on energy and regularly dust the coils on the back.

Do you compost?If you want to be a hardcore eco warrior, compost all your kitchen waste, cardboard and paper. You can then use this to fertilise your kitchen garden.

Do you clean cleverly?Look for non-toxic, biodegradable and plant-based detergents to clean your kitchen. Want to make your own surface cleaner? Use white vinegar and baking soda!

Do you scrimp on utensils?Choose cookware that will last. Cast iron is much more eco-friendly than cheap, coated pans.

Do you cook in bulk?When you turn your oven on, cook in bulk to use less energy. Make batches of bread, cakes, curry and soups to pop in the freezer for easy eating.

Do you reuse and recycle?Recycle all metals, plastics, glass, paper and cardboard. Find another use for old containers; yogurt pots can become cress growers for the kids, fill jars with homemade sauces, infuse your own oil in bottles.

Do you shop smartly?Always take your own bags to the supermarket – they don’t break, take more and are kind to the planet.

Do you have a chest freezer?Chest freezers are much more efficient than uprights, because heat rises and cold air falls – so the air stays put when you open the door.