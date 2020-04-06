MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay Returns To The MasterChef Kitchen

Get ready, 'cause your favourite outspoken chef is back for the entire first week!

The final countdown has begun with the season premiere of MasterChef Australia: Back To Win, on Monday, 13 April (Easter Monday) at 7.30pm on 10 and 10 play.

By now you may know that we have three new judges on board - Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo - and some of the best MasterChef Australia alumni returning for a second chance at winning the coveted trophey that eluded them the last time they cooked in the kitchen.

Added to this recipe is a superstar ingredient, guest chef Gordon Ramsay, who will call the MasterChef kitchen home for the first week to put the contestants through the paces.

Talking about the contestants, Gordon said:

Kudos and respect to have the balls to come back because you have amazing, glowing careers and to put that all on hold, that does show the determination, guts, and hunger all of you have to get your hands on that stunning trophy.

With so much at stake, who will take out the title of MasterChef Australia 2020?

MasterChef Australia: Back To Win Premieres Monday, 13 April on 10 and 10 play 

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

