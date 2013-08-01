Global gobble

Vietnam: Pho A dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat or chicken.

Russia: Stroganoff Since the 19th century, Russians have been sautéing beef pieces and serving them with a creamy paprika sauce.Get the recipe India: Tandoori In some parts of India, locals burn charcoal or wood in a clay oven called a tandoor, sticking flatbreads to the side of the oven or dropping in skewered meat, fish or chicken.

USA: Clam chowder A milk-based soup sometimes served in restaurants on Fridays across the US as an option for those abstaining from meat on these days.Get a similar recipe

Canada: Poutine This fast food dish consists of fries covered with cheese curds and then topped with brown gravy.

Mexico: Quesadillas Flour or corn tortillas often stuffed with stringy Oaxaca cheese and meat or vegetables.Get the recipe

Portugal: Nata tarts Pastries such as these custard tarts were created in Middle Ages monasteries by nuns and monks to help generate an income.

South Africa: Boerewors This sausage is usually made from minced meat, spices like coriander and nutmeg and lots of fat.

Indonesia: Nasi Goreng The name literally means ‘fried rice’, as this dish refers to pre-cooked rice tossed with soy sauce, garlic, tamarind, egg and either chicken or prawns.

Sweden: Lingonberries Sweet and sticky lingonberry jam is often served as a condiment to accompany Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and pickled gherkins.

Thailand: Tom yum A hot and sour, clear soup usually made from stock, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, chilli and fish sauce.

England: Cornish pasty A baked pastry filled with meat and diced vegetables, made popular by miners in Cornwall.

Japan: Tempura Vegetables dipped in light batter made from soft flour and cold water and deep fried.Get the recipe

Scotland: Haggis Many Highland folk love feasting on this savoury pudding made from sheep’s organs, oatmeal, suet and spices.

Spain: Gazpacho A tomato-based soup from the Andalucia region, usually served cold.Get the recipe

West Africa: Jollof Rice, tomatoes, onion and spice dish popular in Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Korea: Bulgogi Thinly sliced or shredded beef marinated in soy, sesame, garlic and sugar, often cooked on a grill at the table.

New Zealand: Hangi Maori people traditionallly cooked their food in earth ovens made by filling a hole in the ground with hot stones and placing food parcels wrapped in leaves on top!

Brazil: Deep fried cassava Often a substitute for French fries, this root is served with beer in various South American bars.

France: Tarte tatin This delicious dessert consisting of puff pastry and gooey apples has been attempted by many a MasterChef contestant!Get the recipe

China: Century egg This Chinese dish is made by preserving eggs in a clay and ash mixture for serveral months. As Poh warned in Season 1, beware the smell!

Italy: Ravioli In Rome and Latium, the filling for these pasta parcels is ricotta, spinach, nutmeg and pepper, while in Sardinia locals like to use lemon rind.Get the recipe

Germany: Sauerkraut Fermented, shredded cabbage served throughout Germany as a side dish for sausages or other meats.