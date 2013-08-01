MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Global gobble

Global gobble

Take the MasterChef food tour around the world…

Vietnam: Pho A dish consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs and meat or chicken.

Russia: Stroganoff Since the 19th century, Russians have been sautéing beef pieces and serving them with a creamy paprika sauce.Get the recipe India: Tandoori In some parts of India, locals burn charcoal or wood in a clay oven called a tandoor, sticking flatbreads to the side of the oven or dropping in skewered meat, fish or chicken.

USA: Clam chowder A milk-based soup sometimes served in restaurants on Fridays across the US as an option for those abstaining from meat on these days.Get a similar recipe

Canada: Poutine This fast food dish consists of fries covered with cheese curds and then topped with brown gravy.

Mexico: Quesadillas Flour or corn tortillas often stuffed with stringy Oaxaca cheese and meat or vegetables.Get the recipe

Portugal: Nata tarts Pastries such as these custard tarts were created in Middle Ages monasteries by nuns and monks to help generate an income.

South Africa: Boerewors This sausage is usually made from minced meat, spices like coriander and nutmeg and lots of fat.

Indonesia: Nasi Goreng The name literally means ‘fried rice’, as this dish refers to pre-cooked rice tossed with soy sauce, garlic, tamarind, egg and either chicken or prawns.

Sweden: Lingonberries Sweet and sticky lingonberry jam is often served as a condiment to accompany Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes and pickled gherkins.

Thailand: Tom yum A hot and sour, clear soup usually made from stock, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, chilli and fish sauce.

England: Cornish pasty A baked pastry filled with meat and diced vegetables, made popular by miners in Cornwall.

Japan: Tempura Vegetables dipped in light batter made from soft flour and cold water and deep fried.Get the recipe

Scotland: Haggis Many Highland folk love feasting on this savoury pudding made from sheep’s organs, oatmeal, suet and spices.

Spain: Gazpacho A tomato-based soup from the Andalucia region, usually served cold.Get the recipe

West Africa: Jollof Rice, tomatoes, onion and spice dish popular in Nigeria, Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Korea: Bulgogi Thinly sliced or shredded beef marinated in soy, sesame, garlic and sugar, often cooked on a grill at the table.

New Zealand: Hangi Maori people traditionallly cooked their food in earth ovens made by filling a hole in the ground with hot stones and placing food parcels wrapped in leaves on top!

Brazil: Deep fried cassava Often a substitute for French fries, this root is served with beer in various South American bars.

France: Tarte tatin This delicious dessert consisting of puff pastry and gooey apples has been attempted by many a MasterChef contestant!Get the recipe

China: Century egg This Chinese dish is made by preserving eggs in a clay and ash mixture for serveral months. As Poh warned in Season 1, beware the smell!

Italy: Ravioli In Rome and Latium, the filling for these pasta parcels is ricotta, spinach, nutmeg and pepper, while in Sardinia locals like to use lemon rind.Get the recipe

Germany: Sauerkraut Fermented, shredded cabbage served throughout Germany as a side dish for sausages or other meats.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.