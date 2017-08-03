MasterChef

George's Feast For Good

George joins Diana, Ben and Karlie to cook for a good cause

MasterChef judge George Calombaris was thrilled to throw open the doors of his Melbourne restaurant Hellenic Republic Kew for a dinner in support of children's charity Big Brothers Big Sisters of Australia. Dubbed the 'Finalists' Feast,' the four-course meal featured dishes from George himself, as well as MasterChef 2017 winner Diana Chan, runner-up Ben Ungermann and finalist Karlie Verkerk.

George kicked things off with a tsoureki and fava dip meze course, followed by Karlie's baby octopus in XO sauce with charred greens. Diana provided the third course - slow-roasted lamb shoulder with heirloom carrots, barley, baby beets and lemon tahini yoghurt, while Ben closed the evening with a dessert close to his heart, Dutch My Pumpkin.

All ticket profits were donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Australia, raising over $7,600 for the organisation that helps young people facing serious adversity through mentoring programs.

For more information on George's Hellenic Republic restaurants, visit hellenicrepublic.com.au, and for more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters of Australia, visit bigbrothersbigsisters.org.au

