From Pantry to Plate: Putting MasterChef's Produce to Good Use

The MasterChef contestants are lucky enough to have access to a huge range of beautiful, high quality ingredients. With so many options at hand, however, it’s inevitable that some produce is left unused at the end of a cook.

It’s no surprise, then, that a question frequently on viewers’ lips is, "what happens to all that leftover food"?

Rest assured, as nothing goes to waste. MasterChef is proud to have been working exclusively with the food charity SecondBite, providing the organisation with 100% of the show's donated stock since season seven.

SecondBite gathers surplus food from supermarkets, farmers and other donors, and redistributes it to community and welfare groups that in turn pass it on to many of the two million Australians who struggle to feed themselves and their families.

SecondBite vans visit the MasterChef kitchen around two to five times a week to collect an estimated seven pallets of fresh produce, and one pallet of mixed protein and dairy.

In addition to the on-site collections, MasterChef also delivers all offsite produce, used in Team Challenges or MasterClasses for example, directly to SecondBite Melbourne's warehouse in Kensington.

MasterChef judge Matt Preston also acts as an ambassador for SecondBite.

“I’m fortunate enough to have seen first-hand the difference that food rescue can make to the thousands of people who rely on community food programs,” he said in 2015. “It really means a lot to us to know that through MasterChef we’re helping families access healthy, nutritious food.”

If you’d like to help, donate, or to find out more, visit SecondBite’s website