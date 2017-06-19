Eat Melbourne Like A MasterChef

Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio

You may remember Darren Purchese as the man behind season seven's dramatic Passion Flower dessert (pictured below), and this year's epic 'edible glasshouse' team challenge. But did you know that the British-born, Melbourne-based chef owns his own Willy Wonka-esque sweet emporium based in South Yarra? At Burch & Purchese Sweet Studio you'll find exquisite and extravagant creations beyond your wildest dreams. "It’s a sensory overload," admits Purchese.

More at burchandpurchese.com

Gradi At Crown

With business booming at 400 Gradi, his flagship restaurant in Brunswick East, owner and chef Johnny Di Francesco made the move south of the Yarra to establish his Neapolitan influence at Melbourne Casino. Gradi At Crown, where the contestants prepared pasta, pizza and dessert for 250 diners earlier this season, quickly became the choice destination in Melbourne for authentic regional Napolitano wood fired pizza.

More at gradicrown.com.au

Dinner By Heston

MasterChef regular Heston Blumenthal is no stranger to the Melbourne food scene, largely due to his six month stay back in 2014 to establish the first Blumenthal restaurant outside of the UK, The Fat Duck at Crown Casino. Now trading as Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, the award-winning restaurant exemplifies the iconic chef's playful fascination with historic gastronomy.

More at dinnerbyheston.com.au

Jimmy Grants

MasterChef judge George Calombaris' very own eatery, Jimmy Grants, is the place in Melbourne for a traditional Greek souvlaki. With a number of stores dotted throughout the city, Jimmy Grants - the name is an affectionate reference to his family's Greek immigrant history - also serve drinks, fresh salads, sides and desserts.

More at jimmygrants.com.au