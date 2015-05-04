Dinner with Brent Owens

Join our very own 2014 MasterChef Australia winner Brent Owens for a series of live cooking demonstrations and delightful dinners across Victoria this May. Enjoy four delicious courses with Chapel Hill Wines while Brent cooks the mouth-watering dishes from his newly released cookbook, Dig In.

As well as preparing the appetising menu, Brent will be chatting with diners, answering questions and signing copies of his cookbook, which will be available for purchase on the night.

Locations and tickets available here