MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

Dinner with Brent Owens

Dinner with Brent Owens

You watched him on screen, and now you can dine with him in person!

Join our very own 2014 MasterChef Australia winner Brent Owens for a series of live cooking demonstrations and delightful dinners across Victoria this May. Enjoy four delicious courses with Chapel Hill Wines while Brent cooks the mouth-watering dishes from his newly released cookbook, Dig In.

As well as preparing the appetising menu, Brent will be chatting with diners, answering questions and signing copies of his cookbook, which will be available for purchase on the night.

Locations and tickets available here

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    ‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

    On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

    Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

    On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    ‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

    On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.