Chicken for every occasion

It’s not hard to understand why. Chicken is economical, easy to prepare, a fussy kid favourite and, perhaps more than anything else, incredibly versatile. In fact, you can cook chook for everything from a quick weeknight meal to a gourmet dinner party:

Everyday dinner

Forget the mystery box, coming up with a dinner idea every night for the family is a challenge in itself! Chinese Chicken is quick, easy and healthy – top steamed chicken breast with an Asian-flavoured sauce, serve with steamed rice and dinner is done.

Sunday lunch

If there’s someone who knows how to cook Sunday lunch it’s Australian culinary doyenne Maggie Beer. Her recipe for Chook Roasted with Garlic and Verjuice ensures the breasts stay moist while the rest of the chicken cooks through resulting in nothing short of a perfect roast.

Party food

For a guaranteed crowd pleaser, turn budget-friendly chicken wings into Matt’s Cola Baked Chicken. Sweet and sticky, it’s easy enough for even the most inexperienced cook to try and the use of cola is a sure-fire conversation starter.

Barbecue

Both the skewers and the flatbread from Julie Goodwin’s Greek Style Chicken Skewers with Yoghurt Flatbread and Tzatziki can be cooked on the barbecue so fire it up and serve this dish along with a simple tomato salad.

Dinner party (without breaking the bank!)

George shows how inexpensive ingredients like chicken mince and risoni can be combined to make a spectacular dinner party starter or even a main. Chicken Polpette with Risoni proves economical can still be elegant.