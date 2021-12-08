AACTA Awards 2021: MasterChef Australia Wins Best Reality Television Series

Winning its seventh AACTA Award, MasterChef Australia’s 13th season took home the award for Best Reality Television Series on Wednesday night.

Judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen accepted the award on the show’s behalf remotely, with Mel describing it as an honour and a thrill.

“MasterChef wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many people,” Jock added, “Beverley McGarvey, Dan Monaghan and Rick Maier at 10 - thank you so much. Everyone at ESA are amazing. And of course, the incredible crew here in Melbourne and in Sydney.”

Andy added, “Thanks also to Adam Fergusson, Eoin Maher, and the huge post team in Sydney. We love your work.”

Before the trio thanked the crowd for the award, Melissa added, “To win this award in our 13th year is a massive achievement, and we couldn't be prouder of MasterChef.”

This year the judges not only oversaw the show’s 13th season but also Celebrity MasterChef Australia.

