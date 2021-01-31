MasterChef

Episodes
Video Extras
ContestantsRecipes
More
Back

A New Season Of MasterChef Australia Is Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play

A New Season Of MasterChef Australia Is Coming Soon To 10 and 10 play

Get your pots and pans ready, because MasterChef Australia is returning soon for another epic season!

Over the years, MasterChef Australia has created superstars of the kitchen.

It's shown that the best food in the world has the magical ability to transport and inspire people.

Get ready to join our incredibly talented judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen as they introduce the next generation of Australian food superstars.

Just wait until you see the incredible talent coming this year!

MasterChef Australia is Coming Soon to 10 an 10 play. Head on over to 10 play to watch all past seasons on demand now.

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle
NEXT STORY

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

‘The Littlest Things Can Send You Home’: Alvin Quah Battles The Elements In A Tassie Elimination Spectacle

On Sunday night, the elements were not on Alvin Quah’s side as he leaves the MasterChef kitchen in sixth place once again.
Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Where You Can Find MasterChef Australia's Guest Chefs

Can’t get enough of the guest chefs? We've compiled a cheat sheet so you can taste some of the best food these renowned talents have to offer.
'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

'It Was A Wonderful Way To Go Home': Mindy Woods Still Smiling After A Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, Billie, Julie and Mindy faced a Kirsten Tibballs Pressure Test that would have pushed most contestants to tears, but Mindy's unbridled joy was no match for chocolate's temper.
'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

'Nothing Bittersweet About It': Aldo Ortado Leaves The MasterChef Kitchen A Winner

On Sunday night, MasterChef fans were heartbroken to see Aldo and Billie facing off in an elimination.
‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

‘It Was A Marathon’: Montana Hughes Eliminated After Khanh Nguyen’s Mega Pressure Test

On Tuesday night, the MasterChef kitchen welcomed back guest chef Khanh Nguyen, who brought with him one of the most difficult pressure tests yet.