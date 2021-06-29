9 Of Depinder Chhibber’s Recipes We’re Still Drooling Over

Depinder impressed the MasterChef Australia judges early on in the competition, with her ability to plate up deeply flavoursome and balanced curries one day, and perfectly executed technical desserts the next.

From her multiple mouth-watering fried chicken recipes to delicate layers of puff pastry made in the shortest amount of time, here are just some of Depinder’s dishes that we’re still daydreaming about.

Green Curry Cake with Coconut Ice Cream, White Chocolate Chilli Ganache

The return of the beloved invention test saw Depinder plate up these absolutely mind-bogglingly delicious cloud-like cakes with a flavourful punch. Combining her love of desserts and the flavours of India, how could you not want to take a big bite?

Chicken 65

One of two examples of how humble fried chicken can be taken to the next level in the most delicious way, Depinder’s take on the classic Chicken 65. Whether you believe its name originated from the 65 kinds of chillies, that it takes 65 days to prepare or that 65 was its original number on the menu, the one thing everyone can agree on is that this fried chicken with tomato and tamarind sauce will always be a hit.

Mille-Feuille with Chilli Chocolate, Orange, Raspberries

Whipping up a quick batch of puff pastry, Depinder took the classic mille-feuille and imbued it with citrusy bursts and a chilli kick. Shattering those perfectly baked layers of pastry would be a dream come true!

Chocolate and Raspberry Choux

From puff to choux, Depinder conquered another pastry when she served up these perfect buns filled with chocolate crèmeux and raspberry compote and topped with raspberry marshmallow fluff. These were so good, the judges teased that Depinder could snatch the Queen of Choux crown from Back to Win champ Emelia Jackson.

Prawn Moilee with Coriander Rice and Peanut Salsa

This light south-Indian style curry uses prawns and coconut milk resulting in a fragrant and flavourful dish paired with coriander-infused rice and a peanut salsa on the side.

Tandoori Chicken with Flame Grilled Naan and Smoked Lassi

This absolute feast features a delicious tandoori chicken, fresh naan, charred cabbage and chillies, a mint and coriander chutney and the most luxurious smoked lassi that even had guest judge Scott Pickett fawning.

Fried Chicken with Mango Chilli Glaze

We promised a second version of fried chicken and this one will not disappoint. Marrying mango and chilli in both a glaze and side salad, this is the fried chicken of our dreams and an immunity winning dish any day.

Coconut and Lemon Cake

While Depinder showcased her knack for perfect delicate desserts, it was her coconut and lemon cake that showed early on how her love of bold flavours carried through in all sorts of sweet treats.

Chicken Biryani with Coriander Mint Raita and Onion Salad

Traditionally chicken biryani is cooked over several hours, so it was a pretty big risk for Depinder to attempt to whip up a version during a 75-minute challenge. Using a smoking technique to imbue the dish with as much flavour and the result was perfection.

