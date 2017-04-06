8 Chocolate Desserts For An Indulgent Easter

It’s a chocolate egg with a secret surprise inside! Delight your tastebuds with a hidden combination of gelato, sponge cake, chocolate mousse and Miso caramel.

Serve Harry Foster’s adults-only cookies with Chantilly cream as a treat when the kids go to bed on Easter evening.

Charlie’s Chocolate Sponge Cake looks impressive, but is surprisingly straight-forward. It’s perfect for wow-ing friends and family during Easter get-togethers.

These egg-shaped chocolate bowls are generously filled with fresh fruit, a mascarpone mousse and dusted with a white chocolate ‘soil’. An artfully deconstructed Easter egg!

Even though it’s a Heston dessert, its’ ridiculously simple and perfect for a home cook. During the busy Easter season, this two-step Chocolate Mousse is great to whip up for the kids.

This enticing and edible Toadstool reminds us of childhood Easter egg hunts in the backyard.

The Yellow Team whipped up this gorgeous Black Forest Floor using lots of rich dark chocolate, colourful cherry coulis, edible flowers and popping candy.

Elise’s Smoked Chocolate Mousse puts a twist on classic Easter chocolate.