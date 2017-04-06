MasterChef

8 Chocolate Desserts For An Indulgent Easter

Indulge this Easter with MasterChef’s sweet festive fare. Hop to it.

Chocolate Decadence with Miso

MasterChef Australia

It’s a chocolate egg with a secret surprise inside! Delight your tastebuds with a hidden combination of gelato, sponge cake, chocolate mousse and Miso caramel.

Dark Chocolate Brookies

MasterChef Australia

Serve Harry Foster’s adults-only cookies with Chantilly cream as a treat when the kids go to bed on Easter evening.

Chocolate Sponge Cake with Raspberry Jam and Whipped Ganache

MasterChef Australia

Charlie’s Chocolate Sponge Cake looks impressive, but is surprisingly straight-forward. It’s perfect for wow-ing friends and family during Easter get-togethers.

Big Bang

MasterChef Australia

These egg-shaped chocolate bowls are generously filled with fresh fruit, a mascarpone mousse and dusted with a white chocolate ‘soil’. An artfully deconstructed Easter egg!

Heston’s Chocolate Mousse

MasterChef

Even though it’s a Heston dessert, its’ ridiculously simple and perfect for a home cook. During the busy Easter season, this two-step Chocolate Mousse is great to whip up for the kids.

Toadstool – A Messina Inspired Dessert

MasterChef Australia

This enticing and edible Toadstool reminds us of childhood Easter egg hunts in the backyard.

Black Forest Floor

MasterChef Australia

The Yellow Team whipped up this gorgeous Black Forest Floor using lots of rich dark chocolate, colourful cherry coulis, edible flowers and popping candy.

Smoked Chocolate Mousse

MasterChef Australia

Elise’s Smoked Chocolate Mousse puts a twist on classic Easter chocolate.

