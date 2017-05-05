MasterChef

10 Fire Tweets From MasterChef Week 1

It wasn't just hot in the kitchen this week

1. Can't believe it's been eight years since MasterChef launched? Neither can season two's decidedly prehistoric Adam Liaw-osaurous.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

 

2. Something you're not telling us, Matt? #timetravel #seachange

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

3. This year's batch of hopeful cooks included some culinary wunderkinds...

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

4. And some familiar faces.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

5. It was all about the #feels.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

6. And, of course, the ~food dreams~.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

7. There were so. Many. Aprons.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

8. By episode two, things were already turning sour.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

9. The first elimination had us confused/anxious.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10

10. Don't get us started on the #dishdrop drama.

MasterChef Australia season 9 2017 channel ten 10
