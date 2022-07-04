Sign in to watch this video
MasterChef New Zealand - S1 Ep. 13
Reality
Air Date: Thu 23 Jun 2022
Expires: in 9 months
This is it, the grand final of the Kiwi cookery show. In a two hour special, the finalists face four tough challenges to decide who will be New Zealand's first ever Masterchef.
About the Show
Thousands of amateur cooks apply from right around New Zealand, aged from 18 to 70, from students and young mums to golf pros and lawyers, all dreaming of making it big in the culinary world.