MasterChef Canada - S1 Ep. 15
Reality
Air Date: Sun 26 Jun 2022
The first season ends with the Top 2 finalists engaging in a three-course cook-off, in hopes of winning the $100,000 grand prize.
Season 1
About the Show
Canada's top amateur cooks compete in culinary challenges judged by a team of seasoned chefs to emerge as the winner and be crowned MasterChef.