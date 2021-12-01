Marley's Ghosts

Marley's Ghosts - S2 Ep. 1
Air Date: Wed 1 Dec 2021
Marley moves into her new home, while her ex-lover Michael's past comes back to haunt him.

Episodes

Season 2

About the Show

Marley has a rare gift, she can talk to the dead. However, this gift is a mixed blessing as the ghosts she can currently communicate with sadly include her husband Adam, her lover Michael and the local vicar.